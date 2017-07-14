Beyoncé Goes Barefoot for First Photo With Twins

Beyoncé posted this new photo on her Instagram. Instagram/Beyoncé

Beyoncé posts first photo since giving birth to twins — internet explodes.

While fans of the singer and designer are thrilled that she shared a new photo of herself with twins Rumi and Carter, here at FN we’re just a little bit disappointed Bey wasn’t wearing any amazing shoes, and the twins weren’t wearing any adorable booties.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Still, it’s great to get a glimpse of the twins Beyoncé and husband Jay Z welcomed a month ago today. The twins join big sister Blue Ivy, 5, and she’ll no doubt pass on her super cool style to the twins.

“Blue is incredibly chic — she is always wearing outfits that coordinate with her amazingly fashionable mother,” said Sylvana Durrett, Vogue alum and co-founder of children’s retailer Maisonette. “You get the sense, though, that Blue very much has a say and opinion about what she wears. She has a sharp sense of style already at such a young age, and with Beyoncé’s influence, she is always ready to make a splash.”

While Rumi and Sir are probably a bit too young to start wearing anything super stylish, we know these two will be fashionable tots.

