No Pants, No Problem: Beyoncé Highlights Legs In Bold T-Shirt & Heels on Date Night

Beyoncé and Jay-Z hit up the Big Apple last night for a very special occasion. The happy couple went out for a date night in honor of Bey’s little sister Solange‘s “A Seat at the Table” tour.

Naturally, this called for a one-of-a-kind look from the songstress. She stepped out in a bold, colorful T-shirt dress that without a doubt caught the concrete jungle’s attention. To tie everything together, the Queen accessorized with a small Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, black round sunglasses and gray nudist style heeled sandals similar to the classic Stuart Weitzmans. The only noticeable different between the two shoes are the front strap, as Bey’s appear to be thicker.

Jay-Z followed behind Beyoncé wearing a casual outfit featuring military green pants and a black hoodie. Even with their laid-back looks, leave it to them to pull off the right amount of glam.

