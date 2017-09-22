Beyoncé Wears $25 Flip Flops for a Date Night on a Yacht With Jay-Z

Courtesy of Instagram

Beyoncé and Jay-Z may be parents to three children, but the legendary duo doesn’t let that or their busy schedules stop them from spending quality time with each other. She shared a romantic evening they had on her website, and it’s as amazing as you’d imagine.

Bey donned another high-low look for their date night on a yacht, featuring Carolina Herrera sunglasses and a Band of Gypsies black and white body suit that retails for only $64. Keeping her daughter Blue Ivy in mind, she topped off her outfit with an affordable pair of $25 flip-flops from the singer’s Ivy Park line, which her oldest daughter is the face of. While the black ones she wore for their night out is currently sold out, you can still purchase white ones online at Topshop.

Jay also kept things casual with a simple gray hoodie on the boat. If this isn’t the perfect way to end the summer, then we don’t know what is.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

https:/www.instagram.com/p/BZUuU_-l26Y/

Logo Flip-Flops by Ivy Park, $25; topshop.com

Want more?

Beyonce Does High-Low Dressing in $165 Dress & Designer Sandals at Diamond Ball With Jay Z

Beyoncé Wears Floral Double-Stacked Platform Boots As Jay-Z Gets Concert Crowd to Serenade Her

Brogues, Platforms and Gucci — A Look At Beyoncé’s Post Baby Style

What the MTV VMA Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago