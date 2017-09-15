Beyonce Does High-Low Dressing in $165 Dress & Designer Sandals at Diamond Ball With Jay Z

View Slideshow Beyoncé and Jay Z pose at a Clinton campaign rally in November 2016. Splash

Beyoncé has been keeping a low profile since the birth of her twins, Rumi and Sir, in June, but the pop star and her husband, Jay Z, made a public appearance in support of friend Rihanna Thursday.

Beyoncé, clad in an emerald dress and platform sandals, and Jay Z attended the Diamond Ball in New York City, the couple’s first major red-carpet event since the babies were born.

Parents night out! 🙌 #Beyoncé and #JAYZ made their first major red carpet appearance since the twins' arrival at Rihanna's Diamond Ball. |📷: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Fo A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

The “Lemonade” singer’s maxi dress, by House of CB, retails for just $165 — a steal in comparison to styles worn by other event attendees, who mostly opted for designer duds. But even though the 36-year-old chose a more affordable dress, she went high-end with her footwear, opting for Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals.

Beyoncé wears an emerald-colored House of CB dress with Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals. Splash

The Diamond Ball, which raised over $840,000 for Rihanna’s charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation, attracted a slew of other celebrity attendees, including Martha Hunt, Emily Ratjkowski and Lil Kim.

