Beyoncé Steps Out in Red Studded Heels That Match Jay-Z’s Kicks

Date night may have passed, but Beyoncé isn’t over her on-trend ensemble from this past weekend. On Wednesday, the singer shared a slideshow video of her fiery look, which she wore to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” tour. Both husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy were in tow for a night of singing and dancing at New York’s Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

Beyoncé was feeling red hot for the occasion and dressed in a monochromatic ensemble by Valentino. The outfit came straight from the fashion house’s resort ’18 runway.

She opted for the red and white studded sandals, paired with the matching Valentino red bag and zip-up dress. And Beyoncé is clearly a fan of Mars, because she finished off her ensemble with gold hoop earrings were filled with a nameplate reading “Chunky,” one of Mars’ hit songs.

Beyoncé also gave her followers an up-close look at Jay-Z’s date-night accessories from the weekend, which included some gold chains and matching red-hued Puma suede sneakers.

