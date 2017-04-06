Beyoncé and Jay Z Wore Converse and Adidas When They Visited the Grand Canyon

Jay Z, Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy visiting the Grand Canyon in 2016. Courtesy of Beyoncé.com

Beyoncé doesn’t often share photos, but when she does they’re good.

This week the singer and Ivy Park designer posted never-before-seen photos on her website of her 2016 wedding anniversary trip to the Grand Canyon with husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy. The trio posed for photos with the stunning scenery behind them, and were dressed more casually than we usually see the glamorous family looking.

Beyoncé went with a pair of bright pink low-top Converse sneakers, while Jay Z wore black and white Adidas NMD sneakers. Blue Ivy also opted for Converse, and struck a pose wearing the kicks.

Beyoncé and Jay Z celebrating their anniversary in the Grand Canyon in 2016. Courtesy of Beyoncé.com

Blue Ivy wearing Converse sneakers. Courtesy of Beyoncé.com

Beyoncé wearing Converse pink sneakers and Jay Z in Adidas NMDs. Courtesy of Beyoncé.com

Beyoncé posted the photos in honor of the couple’s ninth anniversary on Tuesday. The two are expecting twins this summer.

💙 4.4.17 💙 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Want more?

Beyoncé Said She’s Danced ‘a Thousand Miles’ in This Brand’s Shoes

Beyoncé’s Pricey Pregnancy Style: Gucci and Gianvito Rossi

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Wore Gucci Dresses for the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere