Beyonce Supports Jay-Z in $1,565 Rare ‘4:44’ Puma Sneakers at Tour Rehearsal

Beyoncé wearing an outfit worth $1,565. Instagram

Beyoncé is all about supporting her man.

On Wednesday, the new mom of twins attended Jay-Z’s tour rehearsal and took to Instagram (and her website) to give fans a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes action and, more importantly, her outfit.

On her head, the 35-year-old “Lemonade” singer rocked a white-on-white Plane Icon Dad Hat, which is the symbol of Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company.

Additionally, Bey donned a Stella McCartney Lindsey Top as a shirt dress — which happens to be 50 percent off right now, for those who want to get the look. To accessorize, the mom of three carried an Off-White shoulder bag, as well as plenty of jewelry.

And last but certainly not least — Beyoncé wore Puma “4:44” sneakers, which were made to celebrate Jay-Z’s 13th album. Only 44 pairs were manufactured, and Bey scored the first pair ever made.

On the inside of the pale pink sneaker reads the names of each track from the new album, and on the side of the leather upper reads “1:44.”

