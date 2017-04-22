Beyoncé Does Maternity-Chic in Louboutin for Destiny’s Child Reunion

Beyoncé wears a peach caftan with Christian Louboutin's thigh-high "Kristy" boots. Courtesy of Beyoncé.

Beyoncé’s pregnancy strut is one to envy.

The singer, who announced in February that she’s expecting twins, showed off her baby bump in a chic outfit on Friday in Los Angeles when she reunited with Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

L-R: Michelle Williams, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. Courtesy of Beyoncé.

Beyoncé made the appearance at L.A.’s The Grove shopping plaza, where Rowland promoted her new guide book for mothers, “Whoa Baby!” For the occasion, Beyoncé donned a peachy caftan and sultry Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots.

Louboutin’s “Kristy” stretch knit boots incorporate a heel cutout and almond-toe profile. Poshmark.com has a pair available in black for $1,000.

Beyoncé posed in the look and shared the photos on Instagram. She completed the look with dangling earrings, rose-colored round sunglasses and her hair styled in braids.

In another Instagram post, Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams posed for a picture together with the book, and Beyoncé added superimposed graphics of bows, a crown and angel wings.

