Beyoncé’s Festive Holiday Look: A Nina Ricci Feather Dress And Matching Silver Pumps

After a busy week celebrating husband Jay-Z’s birthday Monday and presenting Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated’s Legacy Award the following night, Beyoncé showed off a new look for the Tidal after party on Saturday.

The songstress and mom of three rocked out in a feathery silver minidress from Nina Ricci’s spring ’18 collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week, paired with matching pointy ankle-strap pumps.

An assortment of rings, including a Chrishabana Akari ‘Exploded Orbit Hinge’ ring, as well as a bejeweled handcuff added an extra something to the star’s ensemble for the evening.

The “Formation” singer also held onto a $795 glittery champagne Jimmy Choo ‘Sweetie’ clutch, which made her outfit shine all the more.

On the catwalk in Paris, the model sported a feather headpiece and black loafers with the embellished dress.

A model walks the runway at Nina Ricci’s spring 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

