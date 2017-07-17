Beyoncé Is Back to Wearing Heels After the Barefoot Photo With Her Twins

Beyoncé's latest date night look. Courtesy of Instagram

Just one day after Beyoncé posted her very first photo with her new twins Rumi and Sir Carter, the legendary singer followed it up with another round of photos that will instantly blow your mind. According to Queen B’s Instagram, it appears she and Jay Z had a sweet date night that, of course, was on a whole other level.

The star rocked a high-waisted golden floral mini skirt that she paired with a flowing white top and a furry white round handbag. She topped her look off with standout velvet Alaïa sandals featuring a t-strap and circular embellishments that complemented her bag perfectly. For someone who recently had a set of twins, it’s incredible to see how quickly she’s back in sky-high heels.

Along with a spotlight on her outfit, she and Jay also posed for a heartwarming couples pic. He rocked a Kurt Cobain denim jacket, which he wore with black jeans and a matching hat. It proves even more that he’s the ultimate ‘gram husband and we’re inching to see what they post next.

