Beyoncé Wears Stella McCartney Platform Brogues to FYF Fest in L.A. — And They Are 50% Off

Beyoncé at FYF Fest. Courtesy of beyonce.com

Now that Beyoncé added her two new twins, Rumi and Sir, into her life, family continues to be her number one priority. So of course, the singer made it out to support her sister Solange‘s performance at this year’s FYF Fest in downtown LA, Calif. and she certainly dressed for the occasion.

The legendary star took to her website to reminisce on the special family moment, which included a behind-the-scenes look at her younger sibling’s set. Bey shared everything from a snapshot of Solange’s trailer to being right by her sister’s side backstage with her daughter Blue Ivy.

For a night like this, Beyoncé managed to keep things pretty low key when it came down to her look. She wore a Johanna Ortiz nude ensemble with a nude sweatshirt and matching skirt, but she went all out on her accessories to elevate her outfit. The Queen strapped on a Millennial Pink Gucci leather backpack and the best part of it all, a one-of-a-kind Stella McCartney platform brogues, which you can now buy on sale for half the price at $550.

Stella McCartney Elyse woven faux leather platform brogues, $550; net-a-porter.com