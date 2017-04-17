Beyoncé Went Casual in Prada Slides To Celebrate Easter

Beyoncé looked surprisingly casual when she celebrated Easter with her family on Sunday.
The star posed for a photo with her mom Tina Lawson and former fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland. Beyoncé paired her off-the-shoulder fitted white dress with ruffled sleeves with a pair of Prada’s $750 platform slides. The sandals feature two gold leather straps, a pink-and-white platform and jute rope accents.
Prada platforms, $750; saksfifthavenue.com
The sandals are notably more casual than the heels Beyoncé is most often seen wearing, even well into her pregnancy. Since she announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins this summer, we’ve seen her wear thigh-high Gianvito Rossi boots, Alaïa sandals and more.
In the caption of the photo posted by Lawson, she noted that her daughter Solange Knowles was missing — she was in Indio, Calif. for Coachella. Beyoncé had been scheduled to perform there but canceled her appearance shortly after announcing her pregnancy.
