Beyoncé Went Casual in Prada Slides To Celebrate Easter

Beyoncé Pregnancy Style
Beyoncé posted this photo on her website on March 13.
Beyoncé.com

Beyoncé looked surprisingly casual when she celebrated Easter with her family on Sunday.

The star posed for a photo with her mom Tina Lawson and former fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland. Beyoncé paired her off-the-shoulder fitted white dress with ruffled sleeves with a pair of Prada’s $750 platform slides. The sandals feature two gold leather straps, a pink-and-white platform and jute rope accents.

3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️Bianca

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Prada Platforms

Prada platforms, $750; saksfifthavenue.com

The sandals are notably more casual than the heels Beyoncé is most often seen wearing, even well into her pregnancy. Since she announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins this summer, we’ve seen her wear thigh-high Gianvito Rossi boots, Alaïa sandals and more.

Beyoncé Pregnancy StyleBeyoncé wearing Gianvito Rossi boots and a Gucci bag. Beyoncé.com

In the caption of the photo posted by Lawson, she noted that her daughter Solange Knowles was missing — she was in Indio, Calif. for Coachella. Beyoncé had been scheduled to perform there but canceled her appearance shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

