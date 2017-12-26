Beyoncé Wore This Shoe Trend Twice in One Week — Shop the Look

If her latest social media posts are any indication, it’s safe to say that Beyoncé is just as into the socks-with-sandals trend as the rest of the fashion industry. The pop star showed off back-to-back looks this week, joining the celebrity likes of Rita Ora, Kendall Jenner who have embraced the concept. Queen B put a casual spin on her outfits, opting for denim cutoffs with tees for both.

Beyoncé wears Fendi sandals with socks. Beyonce.com

Starting with her poolside outfit on Dec. 23, the “Lemonade” singer rocked Fendi red velvet sandals paired with sporty tube socks. She added a burst of yellow with her DSquared color-blocked jacket, while her Proenza Schouler graphic tee maintained her easygoing vibe.

Beyoncé finished the look with a Louis Vuitton bag and brought it back to Fendi with her sunglasses. Her open-toe shoes, which features cross-over straps with a leather lining, are available from farfetch.com — on sale at 40 percent off.

As if to drive home the point, Beyoncé hit social media with another socks-with-sandals moment the very next day. For Christmas Eve, the star went with a similar get-up in denim shorts and a white Valentino graphic tee. Her embellished Julien MacDonald jacket and Balmain bag elevated the look.

Beyoncé in Alexander Wang fishnet sandals. Beyonce.com

This time around, the 36-year-old opted for Alexander Wang fishnet heels — a two-in-one style that emulated the socks-with-sandals look. While Beyoncé went with a festive red color for her shoes, Barneys.com features a black option that is available to preorder now.

So it’s official — with Beyoncé’s stamp of approval, the socks-with-sandals trend is not going away anytime soon.

