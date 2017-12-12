Beyoncé is Now Part of the $10,000 YSL Crystal Boot Club

Beyoncé wears YSL Niki boots. Courtesy of Instagram

YSL’s Swarovski crystal-embellished Niki boots have been the unofficial statement shoe of the season, making appearances on the feet of Kendall Jenner for her 22nd birthday and Rihanna, who got first dibs, wearing them at Paris Fashion Week just days after they debuted on the runway at Saint Laurent’s fall 2017 show.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Last night, Beyoncé gave her own take on the over-the-top boots, showing off the look in a series of Instagram posts that went viral in a matter of minutes.

The singer paired the footwear with super-short black frayed denim cut-off shorts (the better to properly show off the boots), an extra-long, floor-skimming belt, a literal pile of gold and diamond necklaces and rows of gold and diamond hoops on multiple ear piercings. Her T-shirt showed an image of model Alek Wek wearing a spandex look from Balenciaga’s spring 2017 campaign, which was shot by Harley Weir.

Saint Laurent’s crystal Niki boot, $10,000. Nordstrom

The pricey boots have been sold out at most retailers and have recently been selling for above retail price on the secondhand market, fetching almost $18,000 on eBay.

An eBay seller from Germany posted the boots with a whopping $17,990 price tag in European sizes 36 to 40. Another seller had sizes 41 and 42 available for $15,000 or the best offer.