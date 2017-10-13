Beyoncé Flaunts Her Post-Baby Figure in Curve-Hugging Skirt & Pointy Pumps

Beyoncé poses in a Beyoncé.com snapshot. Courtesy of Beyoncé.com

Beyoncé is known for her enviable body, and she showed off her curves and legs in a flirty photoshoot posted to her website today.

The singer posed in a tight-fitting House of CB skirt, which she paired with a pale pink T-shirt with a low neckline. She donned beige Gianvito Rossi pumps, accessorizing with a Louis Vuitton purse and crystal-trimmed Gucci shades.

The 36-year-old also shared images from behind, showing off the spiky heel on her shiny Gianvito Rossi shoes.

The mother of three took to Instagram to share shots of her sultry look, posting collages of herself at various angles and a close-up of her shoes and purse.

While Beyoncé generally keeps a low public profile, she has been vocal about one topic lately: hurricane relief efforts.

The Houston native headed home to help serve meals to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and stopped by St. John’s Church to pray with her family. In addition to efforts on the ground, Beyoncé released a remix of “Mi Gente” by Colombian artist J Balvin and plans to donate all proceeds from the tune to support hurricane and earthquake relief charities following damage to Mexico, Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands.

