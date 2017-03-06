Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Wore Gucci Dresses for the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere

Beyoncé wearing a Gucci dress. Beyoncé.com

It’s all about Gucci in the Carter household.

Beyoncé, husband Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Beauty and the Beast,” last week but they skipped the red carpet. Luckily, there are now plenty of photos on Beyoncé.com showing what the trio wore to the event.

Beyoncé wore a green Gucci gown with floral detail and a pair of Azzedine Alaïa gold ankle-strap sandals. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy also wore Gucci — and this isn’t the first time the mother and daughter pair have both worn looks by the brand. The two also wore Gucci during Beyoncé’s tour last year. For the premiere, Blue wore a tiered pink and green dress that had two birds embroidered on the chest. She kept her shoes simple in her favored Converse Chuck Taylors.

Jay Z also wore a Gucci embroidered denim jacket and a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

