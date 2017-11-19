See Beyoncé’s Stunning AMA Awards Style From Over a Decade Ago

View Slideshow Beyoncé poses at the 2007 AMA Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Beyoncé has won seven American Music Awards and been nominated countless times over the years, both as a solo artist and as a member of Destiny’s Child. While the singer has remained a staple among awards show nominees, however, her style has changed drastically since she first took to the AMAs stage in 2001.

In 2001, Beyoncé sported a pink swirl-patterned dress at the ceremony, a look also worn by her Destiny’s Child group mates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

(L-R) Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams collect AMA Awards in 2001 for their group Destiny’s Child. Rex Shutterstock

Two years later, Beyoncé appeared at the AMAs for the first time as a solo artist, bringing along her sister, Solange. For this ceremony, the star stepped out in a black minidress and ankle-strap pumps. While she wasn’t wearing the same look as Williams and Rowland, Beyoncé couldn’t help but dress like Solange, who wore a similar minidress, opting for ankle-strap sandals instead of pumps.

Beyoncé, wearing a black minidress and ankle-strap pumps, and Solange Knowles on the red carpet at the AMAs in 2003. Splash

After 2003, Beyoncé’s red carpet style became more glamorous, with the singer commanding attention in floor-length gowns and elegant hair and makeup.

Beyoncé wears a floor-length gown with a mermaid silhouette at the 2007 AMA Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Beyoncé last attended the ceremony in 2008, when she performed her hit “Single Ladies,” but the singer has racked up more accolades since, appearing via video to accept her trophies.

At this year’s AMAs, Beyoncé could win Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist — an honor she has netted four times already.

See Beyoncé’s AMA Awards red carpet style over the years.