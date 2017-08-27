Kendrick Lamar Rocks the Nike Cortez & More Sneaker Style at the 2017 MTV VMAs

View Slideshow Kendrick Lamar is wearing Nike Cortez sneakers at the 2017 VMAs. REX Shutterstock

Yesterday, Kendrick Lamar announced he was team Nike, so it’s not exactly a surprise that the rapper is sporting the Cortez sneaker at tonight’s MTV VMAs.

“Cortez. Since day one. # teamnike # TDE @nike @nikelosangeles,” the rap superstar — who has collaborated with Reebok in the past — tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The Compton, Calif.-based artist — who is up for eight awards tonight, including artist and video of the year — sported an all-white version of the classic sneaker, paired with a black coat and matching trousers.

Also donning kicks for the evening is “American Teen” singer-songwriter Khalid. Dressed in a slightly distressed orange sweater and black pants — the 19-year-old “Best New Artist” nominee completed his look with army green sock-sneakers.

Meanwhile, Lil Yachty stepped out in retro-inspired white sneakers, paired with a red v-neck sweater and khakis for a normcore vibe.

