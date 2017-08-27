Kendrick Lamar Rocks the Nike Cortez & More Sneaker Style at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Yesterday, Kendrick Lamar announced he was team Nike, so it’s not exactly a surprise that the rapper is sporting the Cortez sneaker at tonight’s MTV VMAs.
“Cortez. Since day one.
#teamnike #TDE @nike @nikelosangeles,” the rap superstar — who has collaborated with Reebok in the past — tweeted Saturday afternoon.
The Compton, Calif.-based artist — who is up for eight awards tonight, including artist and video of the year — sported an all-white version of the classic sneaker, paired with a black coat and matching trousers.
Also donning kicks for the evening is “American Teen” singer-songwriter Khalid. Dressed in a slightly distressed orange sweater and black pants — the 19-year-old “Best New Artist” nominee completed his look with army green sock-sneakers.
Meanwhile, Lil Yachty stepped out in retro-inspired white sneakers, paired with a red v-neck sweater and khakis for a normcore vibe.
