Nicki Minaj Styled Her Pink Latex Bodysuit With Colorful Heels & More Celebs in Sandals at MTV VMAs

Strappy sandals were a practical and chic go-to style for many celebrities today on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Stars from Nicki Minaj to Vanessa Hudgens paired their designer gowns — and latex bodysuits — with heels in all colors and silhouettes, with metallic styles leading the way at the event.

Minaj stayed true to character in a skintight pink latex bodysuit. The “No Frauds” rapper wore tons of bling and colorblock Christian Louboutin heels with the fit.

Opting for a bright color choice, Hudgens wore a sheer red Yanina Couture gown featuring tiered petals. The actress paired her 3D dress with matching red Sophia Webster heels while a glimmer of red eye shadow tied it all together.

Olivia Munn was also in on the sandal memo for the night. Wearing an embroidered Nicolas Jebran minidress, the actress completed her sultry look with silver Jimmy Choo sandals and a cherry red lip.

