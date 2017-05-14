Sizzling Celeb Sandal Styles on the ‘Baywatch’ Movie Red Carpet

View Slideshow L-R: Donna D'Errico, Priyanka Chopra and Kelly Rohrbach. REX Shutterstock.

The 2017 “Baywatch” movie premiere brought out some vibrant styles on Saturday when cast members and stars of the former TV series hit the red carpet in Miami.

Some of the actresses embraced flirty dress silhouettes with sparkling embellishments to complement their minimalist sandals or strappy statement-maker.

Donna D’Errico wears a nude illusion dress with sandals on the red carpet at the “Baywatch” movie premiere in Miami. REX Shutterstock.

Blonde bombshells Donna D’Errico and Pamela Anderson, who both starred in the 1990s TV drama, reunited on the red carpet in sandals. D’Errico had on a nude illusion dress with a bronze sandal that incorporated a black braid strap around the ankle. Anderson completed her gold sparkling gown with a pair of nude minimalist sandals.

Izabel Goulart wears a pink dress with pink Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals on the red carpet at the “Baywatch” movie premiere in Miami. REX Shutterstock.

Izabel Goulart stepped out in a pink ruched dress that she teamed with pearlescent baby-pink satin Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals. The shoes are designed with a circular buckle and 4-inch heel, and they retail for $815 on Net-a-porter.com.

Stephanie Holden wears a black mini dress with matching sandals on the red carpet at the “Baywatch” movie premiere in Miami. REX Shutterstock.

Priyanka Chopra wore a blue vintage Halston sequins dress that she styled with simple Schutz black sandals. Stephanie Holden had on an asymmetric black mini dress with minimalist matching sandals. And Kelly Rohrbach looked chic in a halter-neck silk blend Fendi dress ($2,650) with strappy gold Alexander White Hara sandals.

Kelly Rohrbach wears a halter-neck dress with strappy Aexander White metallic gold sandals on the red carpet at the “Baywatch” movie premiere in Miami. REX Shutterstock.

