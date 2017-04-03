Celebs Strutting in Sandals at the 2017 ACM Awards Red Carpet

By / 22 mins ago
2017 acm awards red carpet jessie View Slideshow
L-R: Jessie James Decker, Kelsea Ballerini and Faith Hill on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards.
REX Shutterstock.

The 2017 ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) brought out on-trend styles on the red carpet on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Some of the entertainers who stepped opted for a standout outfit completed the look with a simple sandal or a strappy statement maker.

2017 acm awards red carpet jessie james decker sandalsJessie James Decker shimmered in a nude dress and gold strappy sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards. AP Images.
Among them, Jessie James Decker stepped out in gold sandals and a shimmery nude dress by Abyss. The label’s outfit incorporated gold detail around semi-sheer material.

Faith Hill strutted down the carpet in a Michael Kors Collection merlot sequined wrap dress with a chunky belt, and Neil J. Rodgers’ “Stella” sandals. The shoes feature a 4-inch heel and suede in “blood red.” The shoes are available for $475 online.

2017 acm awards red carpet Kelsea BalleriniKelsea Ballerini wears a strapless green gown and matching peep-toe sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards. REX Shutterstock.
2017 acm awards red carpet kelsea ballerini sandalsKelsea Ballerini wears green sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Kelsea Ballerini had on a strapless green gown and matching peep-toe sandals, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott rocked a magenta dress with strappy iridescent green sandals.

hillary scott lady antebellum 2017 acm awards red carpet sandalsLady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott wears strappy sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards. REX Shutterstock.
Click through the gallery to view more celebrity sandal styles on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards.

