Celebs Strutting in Sandals at the 2017 ACM Awards Red Carpet

The 2017 ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) brought out on-trend styles on the red carpet on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Some of the entertainers who stepped opted for a standout outfit completed the look with a simple sandal or a strappy statement maker.

Jessie James Decker shimmered in a nude dress and gold strappy sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards AP Images.

Among them, Jessie James Decker stepped out in gold sandals and a shimmery nude dress by Abyss. The label’s outfit incorporated gold detail around semi-sheer material.

Faith Hill strutted down the carpet in a Michael Kors Collection merlot sequined wrap dress with a chunky belt, and Neil J. Rodgers’ “Stella” sandals. The shoes feature a 4-inch heel and suede in “blood red.” The shoes are available for $475 online.

Kelsea Ballerini wears a strapless green gown and matching peep-toe sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Kelsea Ballerini had on a strapless green gown and matching peep-toe sandals, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott rocked a magenta dress with strappy iridescent green sandals.

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott wears strappy sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards. REX Shutterstock.

