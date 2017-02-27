The 18 Best-Dressed Stars on the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

View Slideshow Left to right: Alicia Vikander, Emma Stone, Janelle Monáe, Brie Larson and Viola Davis. REX Shutterstock

Naomie Harris was not only one of the best-dressed stars at the 2017 Academy Awards, but also the actress who took the biggest red carpet risk.

Harris, nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in “Moonlight,” wore a white Calvin Klein sequined short strapless dress that was made more edgy thanks to the cool train on the back. She went one step further by pairing it with Calvin Klein yellow sandals that had mismatched jewel accents on the ankles and are fresh off the Calvin Klein fall ’17 runway.

Naomie harris on the red carpet wearing a Calvin Klein dress and yellow jeweled sandals. REX Shutterstock

Naomie Harris’s jeweled sandals. REX Shutterstock

Another daring look also topped our list: Janelle Monáe’s dramatic Elie Saab ball gown. Although it hid her shoes, we got a glimpse at her Brian Atwood black and gold platforms thanks to her stylist Maeve Reilly.

Janelle Monáe wearing a dramatic Elie Saab gown and Brian Atwood heels. REX Shutterstock

@janellemonae X @eliesaabworld X Oscars A post shared by Maeve Reilly (@stylememaeve) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

Alicia Vikander, who is a Louis Vuitton muse, wore a lace, cap-sleeve dress by the label that featured ruffled edges. Luckily, the dress didn’t hide her Louis Vuitton PVC sandals that could easily be worn off the red carpet, too.

Alivia Vikander wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

Vikander’s Louis Vuitton heels. REX Shutterstock

Actress in a Leading Role nominee Emma Stone shimmered in a head-to-toe Givenchy look, and Actress in a Supporting Role nominee Nicole Kidman wore a similar champagne-hued Armani gown.

Emma Stone wearing head-to-toe Givenchy on the Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Stone’s Givenchy sandals. REX Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman wearing an Armani gown. REX Shutterstock

Viola Davis brought the color on the red carpet in a red Armani gown that hid her matching red Stuart Weitzman heels.

Davis on the red carpet wearing an Armani Privé gown that hid her Stuart Weitzman heels. REX Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams wore a head-turning tuxedo by Chanel that he finished with patent shoes and a bowtie that featured a black and silver chain.

Pharrell Williams wearing Chanel on the Oscars red carpet with wife Helen Lasichanh. REX Shutterstock

