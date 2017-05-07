The Most Beautiful Hats & Heels Celebs Wore at the 2017 Kentucky Derby

View Slideshow Celebrity style on the red carpet, presented by Longines, at the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Courtesy of Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Longines.

Celebrities made a chic appearance at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday as jockey John Velazquez won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby race with his horse Always Dreaming.

But before the horse racing action began, famous revelers made festive fashion statements with hats, heels and chic attire on the red carpet, presented by luxury Swiss watch brand Longines.

Harry Connick, Jr. and his wife Jill Goodacre on the red carpet, presented by Longines, at the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Courtesy of Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Longines.

Harry Connick Jr opened the tournament performing the National Anthem, but ahead of entertaining the guests, he posed for photos on the red carpet with his wife, Jill Goodacre, who had on a nude silver dress with glittery, gold strappy heels, a champagne-colored shawl and an ornate grey wide-brimmed hat. The crooner looked dapper in brown lace-up shoes and a grey suit.

Katie Couric on the red carpet, presented by Longines, at the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Courtesy of Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Longines.

Katie Couric looked elegant in a black off-the-shoulder dress that incorporated pink rose appliqué around the shoulder, midsection and skirt. She teamed the look with a pink hat and a pair of patent leather black pumps.

Giada De Laurentiis on the red carpet, presented by Longines, at the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Courtesy of Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Longines.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis had on a colorful pleated dress teamed with nude platform peep-toe pumps and a yellow wide-brimmed hat.

