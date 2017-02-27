All the Best Fashion From the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Emma Stone at the Vanity Fair party wearing Givenchy.
The Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night featured fashion that was just as good — if not better — than on the actual Oscars red carpet.

One thing is for sure: the stars love showing a lot of leg to party the night away. Models Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and Joan Smalls went with leggy red carpet looks, as did Diane Kruger, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Aniston. Luckily, this means we got a good look at their shoe choices — and it was all about strappy sandals.

Alessandra Ambrosio Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2017Ambrosio in a Ralph & Russo gown and coordinating red heels. REX Shutterstock
Adriana Lima Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2017Lima paired her Labourjoisie dress with sparkly gold sandals. REX Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2017Gabrielle Union wore a revealing Jean Paul Gaultier gown with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. REX Shutterstock
Jessica Alba Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2017Jessica Alba wearing a Ralph & Russo gown with Giuseppe Zanotti platforms. REX Shutterstock

Actress in a Leading Role winner Emma Stone changed out of her fringed Givenchy gown and matching shoes into another Givenchy look. This time she went with something more ideal for the dance floor: a white satin slipdress, pearl-embroidered jacket and leather ankle-wrap sandals.

Emma Stone Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2017Stone in head-to-toe Givenchy at the Vanity Fair party. REX Shutterstock

Viola Davis, who changed into custom red sneakers after winning her Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role, traded in her red Armani Privé gown for a white suit and Stella McCartney platforms that she happily kicked up when she arrived at the party with her husband.

Viola Davis Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2017Viola Davis changed into Stella McCartney platforms for the Vanity Fair party. REX Shutterstock
Viola Davis OscarsViola Davis showing off her Stella McCartney platforms at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Giphy/Vanity Fair

Metallic heels were also a popular choice. Halle Berry, Ruth Negga, Selita Ebanks and Chanel Iman went with various metallic styles.

Halle Berry Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2017Halle Berry in Atelier Versace and metallic sandals. REX Shutterstock
Ruth Negga Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2017Negga wore an Oscar de la Renta dress and Stella Luna metallic pumps to the party. REX Shutterstock

