All the Best Fashion From the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night featured fashion that was just as good — if not better — than on the actual Oscars red carpet.
One thing is for sure: the stars love showing a lot of leg to party the night away. Models Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and Joan Smalls went with leggy red carpet looks, as did Diane Kruger, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Aniston. Luckily, this means we got a good look at their shoe choices — and it was all about strappy sandals.
Actress in a Leading Role winner Emma Stone changed out of her fringed Givenchy gown and matching shoes into another Givenchy look. This time she went with something more ideal for the dance floor: a white satin slipdress, pearl-embroidered jacket and leather ankle-wrap sandals.
Viola Davis, who changed into custom red sneakers after winning her Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role, traded in her red Armani Privé gown for a white suit and Stella McCartney platforms that she happily kicked up when she arrived at the party with her husband.
Metallic heels were also a popular choice. Halle Berry, Ruth Negga, Selita Ebanks and Chanel Iman went with various metallic styles.
