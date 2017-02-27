All the Best Fashion From the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

View Slideshow Emma Stone at the Vanity Fair party wearing Givenchy. REX Shutterstock

The Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night featured fashion that was just as good — if not better — than on the actual Oscars red carpet.

One thing is for sure: the stars love showing a lot of leg to party the night away. Models Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and Joan Smalls went with leggy red carpet looks, as did Diane Kruger, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Aniston. Luckily, this means we got a good look at their shoe choices — and it was all about strappy sandals.

Ambrosio in a Ralph & Russo gown and coordinating red heels. REX Shutterstock

Lima paired her Labourjoisie dress with sparkly gold sandals. REX Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union wore a revealing Jean Paul Gaultier gown with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. REX Shutterstock

Jessica Alba wearing a Ralph & Russo gown with Giuseppe Zanotti platforms. REX Shutterstock

Actress in a Leading Role winner Emma Stone changed out of her fringed Givenchy gown and matching shoes into another Givenchy look. This time she went with something more ideal for the dance floor: a white satin slipdress, pearl-embroidered jacket and leather ankle-wrap sandals.

Stone in head-to-toe Givenchy at the Vanity Fair party. REX Shutterstock

Viola Davis, who changed into custom red sneakers after winning her Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role, traded in her red Armani Privé gown for a white suit and Stella McCartney platforms that she happily kicked up when she arrived at the party with her husband.

Viola Davis changed into Stella McCartney platforms for the Vanity Fair party. REX Shutterstock

Viola Davis showing off her Stella McCartney platforms at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Giphy/Vanity Fair

Metallic heels were also a popular choice. Halle Berry, Ruth Negga, Selita Ebanks and Chanel Iman went with various metallic styles.

Halle Berry in Atelier Versace and metallic sandals. REX Shutterstock

Negga wore an Oscar de la Renta dress and Stella Luna metallic pumps to the party. REX Shutterstock

Want to see more of the best style from the Vanity Fair party? Click through the gallery below.

