Best-Dressed on the 2017 MTV Move & TV Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow Celebrities cut stylish figures at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Stars brought their A-game tonight on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. From Taraji P. Henson to Cara Delevingne and more — here are the stars that shined tonight.

“Girls” actress Allison Williams shimmered in a gold and green mini dress teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti’s “Sharon” platinum peep-toe platform pumps.

Allison Williams wears Giuseppe Zanotti’s “Sharon” platinum peep-toe platform pumps on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock.

“Hidden Figures” actress Taraji P. Henson simply glowed in a golden sequined ankle-skimming Emilio Pucci dress paired with peep-toe gold pumps.

Taraji P. Henson hits the red carpet wears gold peep-toe platform heels at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock

Amandla Stenberg, who stars in the upcoming film, “Everything, Everything,” rocked a buttoned-up striped Fendi mini dress with chunky suede red mule clogs.

Amandla Stenberg wears suede red mule clogs on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Meanwhile, Cara Delevingne stepped out in a sexy black velvet strapless Saint Laurent mini dress that featured an embellished silver ruffle. She completed the look with black thigh-high slouch boots.

Cara Delevingne hits the red carpet in black slouch boots at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock

For more of our choices for best dressed, check out the gallery.

