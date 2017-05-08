Best-Dressed on the 2017 MTV Move & TV Awards Red Carpet

Stars brought their A-game tonight on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. From Taraji P. Henson to Cara Delevingne and more — here are the stars that shined tonight.
“Girls” actress Allison Williams shimmered in a gold and green mini dress teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti’s “Sharon” platinum peep-toe platform pumps.
“Hidden Figures” actress Taraji P. Henson simply glowed in a golden sequined ankle-skimming Emilio Pucci dress paired with peep-toe gold pumps.
Amandla Stenberg, who stars in the upcoming film, “Everything, Everything,” rocked a buttoned-up striped Fendi mini dress with chunky suede red mule clogs.
Meanwhile, Cara Delevingne stepped out in a sexy black velvet strapless Saint Laurent mini dress that featured an embellished silver ruffle. She completed the look with black thigh-high slouch boots.
