35 Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2017 Met Gala

View Slideshow Left to right: Reese Witherspoon, Brie Larson, Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid. REX Shutterstock

If there was anyone that embodied the 2017 Met Gala theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” it was Rihanna.

The star, known for wearing daring looks at the Met Gala, wore a Comme des Garçons colorful ensemble that appeared on the label’s fall ’16 runway. In true Rihanna fashion, she completed it with thigh-high, lace-up Dsquared2 red sandals.

Rihanna wearing a Comme des Garçons look with lace-up, thigh-high sandals. REX Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams and Tracee Ellis Ross also wore Comme des Garcons. Ross grounded her voluminous look with a pair of silver Christian Louboutin studded sandals.

Pharrell Williams wearing Dr. Martens on the Met Gala red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross wore studded Christian Louboutin sandals with her Comme des Garçons dress. REX Shutterstock

Other stars interpreted the theme in their own ways. Lily Aldridge looked futuristic in a white cut-out gown and a pink face covering, and she took the sockboot trend straight to the red carpet in Balenciaga’s thigh-high pair. Claire Danes was also on-theme in a dramatic ruffled Monse top and pants.

Lily Aldridge wearing Balenciaga sockboots on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Claire Danes wearing Monse. REX Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid was also daring in her Tommy Hilfiger ensemble complete with thigh-high fishnets and Christian Louboutin pumps. Cara Delevingne matched her hair to her silver Chanel suit and Louboutin pumps.

Gigi Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger and Christian Louboutin. REX Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne wearing a Chanel suit and silver pointed-toed Christian Louboutins. REX Shutterstock

Other stars were a bit more conventional with their looks, but still topped FN’s list. Reese Witherspoon wore Mugler, Brie Larson opted for Chanel and Selena Gomez wore Coach.

Reese Witherspoon wearing Mugler on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Brie Larson wearing Chanel. REX Shutterstock

Selena Gomez hits the Met Gala red carpet in Coach. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of FN’s best-dressed at the 2017 Met Gala.

Want more?

Lena Dunham, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra and More Celebrities Wearing Boots on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump on Met Gala Red Carpet

These Are Met Gala 2017’s Most Dramatic Entrances