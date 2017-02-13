Rihanna, Celine Dion, Solange Knowles & More of the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2017 Grammys

View Slideshow Rihanna on the 2017 Grammys red carpet. AP Images

As expected, the Grammy Awards brought plenty of unique red-carpet outfits, but not everyone can be considered the best-dressed.

Of course, Rihanna, who showed up in the very last moments before the show started, leads the list. While we couldn’t see her shoes, her outfit is worth noting. She wore an Armani Privé tiny orange crop-top with a dramatic black skirt.

Rihanna hits the red carpet in a dramatic skirt and crop top. AP Images

Celine Dion and Solange Knowles were totally on-trend with their shoes. Dion wore a green beaded Zuhair Murad gown with a pair of green Gucci sandals with a brooch detail. Knowles wore a shimmering gold gown with clear mules.

Celine Dion wearing Zuhair Murad gown and Gucci sandals. AP Images

Solange Knowles on the red carpet. AP Images

Adele was another best-dressed — the singer wore a custom Givenchy gown with matching satin, Swarovski embellished heels.

Adele arrives at the Grammys in head-to-toe Givenchy. REX Shutterstock

More top looks came courtesy of Laverne Cox, Carrie Underwood, Heidi Klum, Paris Jackson and Chrissy Teigen.

Carrie Underwood wearing an Elie Madi gown and Jimmy Choo Max platforms. AP Images

Chrissy Teigen in a sheer, cut-out gown on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

As for the guys, 2 Chainz and Nick Jonas were top choices. Jonas wore a Balmain ensemble, while 2 Chainz wore a pair of loafers embroidered with a mysterious creature.

Nick Jonas wearing suede Chelsea boots on the red carpet. AP Images

2 Chainz wearing embroidered loafers on the red carpet. AP Images

Click through the gallery to see more of our top Grammys red-carpet picks.

