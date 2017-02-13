Rihanna, Celine Dion, Solange Knowles & More of the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2017 Grammys

As expected, the Grammy Awards brought plenty of unique red-carpet outfits, but not everyone can be considered the best-dressed.
Of course, Rihanna, who showed up in the very last moments before the show started, leads the list. While we couldn’t see her shoes, her outfit is worth noting. She wore an Armani Privé tiny orange crop-top with a dramatic black skirt.
Celine Dion and Solange Knowles were totally on-trend with their shoes. Dion wore a green beaded Zuhair Murad gown with a pair of green Gucci sandals with a brooch detail. Knowles wore a shimmering gold gown with clear mules.
Adele was another best-dressed — the singer wore a custom Givenchy gown with matching satin, Swarovski embellished heels.
More top looks came courtesy of Laverne Cox, Carrie Underwood, Heidi Klum, Paris Jackson and Chrissy Teigen.
As for the guys, 2 Chainz and Nick Jonas were top choices. Jonas wore a Balmain ensemble, while 2 Chainz wore a pair of loafers embroidered with a mysterious creature.
Click through the gallery to see more of our top Grammys red-carpet picks.
Want More?
These Are the Eye-Catching Style Statements at the 2017 Grammy Red Carpet