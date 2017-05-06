Debra Messing Shimmers in Bronze & More Best Dressed Celebs at 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in NYC

View Slideshow Celebrity style statements on the red carpet at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in NYC. REX Shutterstock.

Celebrities paraded a mix of stylish looks on the red carpet at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday in New York City.

The event, which already hosted its companion ceremony in Los Angeles, honored inclusive media representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Debra Messing on the red carpet at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing made a glamorous arrival in a textured bronze one-shoulder jumpsuit. Though the flared pant legs mostly draped over her footwear, she was seen wearing sandals while making her way inside the venue. The comedic-actress teamed the look with striking earrings.

Joe Jonas went for a more casual look — playing up his rock star image alongside his bandmates, who all made edgy style statements. The musician had on a T-shirt, black jeans ripped at the knee and minimalist black sneakers.

L-R: Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle, Jack Lawless on the red carpet at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

Members of his group DNCE had on slick looks, too, including the lone female member, JinJoo Lee, who had on over-the-knee bold red stretch boots teamed with a see-through dress that had lace and ruffle detail.

Meanwhile, YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous turned up the sizzle factor in a floor-length lingerie-style dress that featured sheer lace panels from top to bottom.

Gigi Gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

Geena Rocero looked like a bombshell in a plunging red floor-length halter-neck dress that was split down to the navel. The outfit incorporated wrap-around draping that covered her sandals.

Geena Rocero on the red carpet at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

Bradley Miller had on an off-the-shoulder cobalt blue dress that featured a slit up the side. She teamed the look with cheetah-print sandals.