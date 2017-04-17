Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez & Emma Roberts Top Coachella Best-Dressed List

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner at Revolve's Coachella party on April 16. REX Shutterstock

Celebrities pull out all the stops when it comes to fashion at Coachella.

Away from red carpet rules, the laid-back music and arts festival offers the opportunity to show off personal style, and the stars certainly take advantage. We already recapped Rihanna’s fresh-off-the-runway Gucci look that she paired with Fenty Puma platforms.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner hosted a party for dating app Bumble, where Kylie wore a two-piece python-print set. Kendall also attended Revolve’s party on Sunday, wearing an oversized top with balloon sleeves, tiny denim shorts and a pair of Nike Air Force 1s.

How cool is this party we are hosting with @bumble? It's snowing in the desert! Having the best time here at the #WinterBumbleland party! #ad ❄🌴🐝 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Kendall Jenner wearing Nike Air Force 1s at a Revolve Coachella party. REX Shutterstock

Selena Gomez looked festival-ready in a daisy-print dress with a matching bandana around her neck, completed with a pair of white sneakers.

Selena Gomez wearing white sneakers at Coachella. Splash

Other top picks include Olivia Culpo in Fausto Puglisi slides, Emma Roberts in purple caged sandals and Kate Bosworth in Roger Vivier slides.

Emma Roberts wearing purple caged sandals. REX Shutterstock

Kate Bosworth in Roger Vivier Slides. REX Shutterstock

