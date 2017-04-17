Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez & Emma Roberts Top Coachella Best-Dressed List

Celebrities pull out all the stops when it comes to fashion at Coachella.
Away from red carpet rules, the laid-back music and arts festival offers the opportunity to show off personal style, and the stars certainly take advantage. We already recapped Rihanna’s fresh-off-the-runway Gucci look that she paired with Fenty Puma platforms.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner hosted a party for dating app Bumble, where Kylie wore a two-piece python-print set. Kendall also attended Revolve’s party on Sunday, wearing an oversized top with balloon sleeves, tiny denim shorts and a pair of Nike Air Force 1s.
Selena Gomez looked festival-ready in a daisy-print dress with a matching bandana around her neck, completed with a pair of white sneakers.
Other top picks include Olivia Culpo in Fausto Puglisi slides, Emma Roberts in purple caged sandals and Kate Bosworth in Roger Vivier slides.
