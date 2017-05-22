Hailee Steinfeld’s Metallic Heels & More Best Dressed Celebs at the Billboard Music Awards

View Slideshow L-R: Hailee Steinfeld, Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Beckinsale at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Plenty of stars are shining today at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Metallic heels, see-through ensembles and slicked-back hair are currently making waves on the red carpet.

Singer-actress Hailee Steinfeld stunned in a silver and black see-through creation with thigh-high boots featuring a futuristic metallic stiletto heel. In an interview with E! News, the star revealed that she had three dresses to choose from for the show tonight and decided on her dress just an hour before the red carpet.

Also catching eyes on the red carpet was “Body on Me” singer Rita Ora wearing a see-through embroidered skirt with black strappy sandals.

The 26-year-old artist matched her pedicure color to her shoes, which featured crisscross straps around the ankle and across the toe.

Her new single penned by Ed Sheeran titled “Your Song” drops Friday.

Rita Ora wears black sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

“It’s amazing; I’m pretty excited. I’m just happy to be making tunes that I like and that I love,” Ora told E! News. “[Ed’s] fantastic. He’s a normal, down-to-earth guy. He [makes music] that just oozes out of his soul. It was such a natural thing.”

For more of the best dressed on the Billboard Music Awards' pink carpet, check out the gallery.

