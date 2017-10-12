Bella Thorne Risks Wardrobe Malfunction In Edgy Bra-Less Suit & Pumps

Bella Thorne and her date are seen leaving "The Baby Sitter Premiere." Splash News

Bella Thorne loves to think outside the box when it comes to her style and her latest look is no different.

The actress made at appearance at the premiere of “The Babysitter” in Los Angeles on Wednesday night wearing an unquestionably bold look.

Bella Thorne and her date are seen leaving “The Baby Sitter Premiere.” Splash News

She rocked a black, red and white printed suit, but opted out of a top and bra underneath her blazer altogether. That’s right, the star took plunging neckline to a whole other level and narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction as her under boob was almost entirely exposed on the red carpet.

Her mystery date was by her side in a complementing black and white suit that also showed a lot of cleavage. Thorne completed her daring ensemble with a classic pair of white pumps that matched her suit perfectly.

This outfit is definitely one to remember and it’ll be interesting how she tops it.

Want more?

Bella Thorne Shows Off Glittery Abs and Hot-Pink Boots at NYFW

Bella Thorne’s Furry Millennial Pink Sneakers Are Now on Sale for $70

What You Didn’t See at the Teen Choice Awards

Bella Thorne: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Actress