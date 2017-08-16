Bella Thorne’s Furry Millennial Pink Sneakers Are Now on Sale for $70

Bella Thorne leaves the Avalon club in Los Angeles. Splash News

Bella Thorne prides herself on her unique sense of style. The star is known for marching to the beat of her own drum when it comes to fashion, but most recently, she embraced a popular trend we all know and love: millennial pink, the color of the moment.

Thorne was spotted at the Avalon club in Los Angeles, along with her sister Dani, sporting a classic white tee, denim Bermuda shorts and fuzzy pink Reebok sneakers. As if the funky shoes weren’t eye-catching enough, the 19-year-old actress topped off the look with matching socks that she hiked up over her ankles — and she had pink hair to match. It may not compare to the bubblegum-pink duster coat and furry Gucci loafers Gigi Hadid wore for her 22nd birthday, but it’s a solid choice for a girl’s night out.

Always keeping her fashion fans guessing, Thorne stepped out at last weekend’s Teen Choice Awards in a rather unusual look: a black glitter top and cape. There’s no telling what style she’ll go for next.

Bella Thorne made a statement with her furry Reebok kicks. Splash News

Reebok x Local Heroes NPC II NE sneaker, $69.97; reebok.com

