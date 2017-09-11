Bella Thorne Shows Off Glittery Abs and Hot-Pink Boots at NYFW

Bella Thorne at the Rochambeau show for NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Bella Thorne is never one to shy away from a statement-making getup.

So it wasn’t exactly a surprise when the 19-year-old “Famous in Love” actress stepped out for the Rochambeau spring ’18 show sporting a head-to-toe pink outfit.

Thorne hit NYFW on Sunday in a pastel pink crop top hoodie and matching low-rise sweatpants, while bearing some major midriff, which appeared to be covered in glitter. Completing her look were hot-pink pointed stiletto boots.

Bella Thorne wearing hot-pink boots out and about during New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

The eye-catching suede boots came up to her knees and featured stripe detailing down the sides.

Bella Thorne strikes a pose in pink at NYFW on Sunday. Rex Shutterstock

Later that night, the former Disney actress — who was spotted at 1Oak nightclub with Scott Disick early Sunday morning — hit the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show, where she danced in strappy stiletto pumps.

Bella Thorne dancing with a friend after the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show. Splash

