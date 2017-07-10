Bella Hadid Took Inspiration From Sister Gigi in These Shoes

Bella Hadid in Paris on July 4 wearing a Giambattista Valli dress. Splash

Bella Hadid took fashion cues from her older sister Gigi this weekend.

The model attended Wireless Festival in London over the weekend with pals Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Hadid was photographed wearing a floral minidress paired with black Dr. Martens boots — clearly taking a cue from Gigi, who is a big fan.

Despite the hot summer temperatures, Gigi still loves to wear the chunky boots. She’s been seen in white or black Velcro ones, a yellow pair and more. The models’ style is proof that you don’t necessarily have to put away your heaviest boots for the summer.

Bella Hadid wearing Dr. Martens boots at the Wireless Festival in London on July 8. Splash

After the festival, Hadid and Jenner were spotted partying in Mykonos, Greece. Jenner arrived wearing Adidas Stan Smith white sneakers but appeared to take them off to jump into the water with friends. Hadid opted for white flat slides to match her sheer white dress and bikini.

7/9/17: #BellaHadid with friends out and about in Mykonos. A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahnews) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Hadid and Jenner had been in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week before they jetted off to London and then Greece.

Want more?

Kendall and Bella Rock Menswear-Inspired Looks Outside Fendi Show in Paris

Bella Hadid Styles Dior’s See-Through Lace Dress With These Romantic Sandals

Bella Hadid’s Hair Matched Her Boots at Margiela Couture Show

Bella Hadid’s Latest Looks Are Giving Off Major ‘Clueless’ Vibes