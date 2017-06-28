Bella Hadid Rocked Velvet Boots in Venice While Posing With the Police

Bella Hadid in Venice shooting for Elle China. Instagram

Bella Hadid is seldom boring. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the supermodel posted two photos with a group of police officers in Venice, Italy, while wearing a plunging black bodysuit along with knee-high slouchy black velvet boots from Saint Laurent’s fall ’17 collection.

“Mrs. Officer,” the 20-year-old captioned the first shot, where she’s standing surrounded by men in uniform. Hadid is reportedly in Venice for a shoot for Elle China.

“Got stopped by a lady cop … got me thinkin’ I could date a cop,” she wrote along with the second picture, taken from a different angle.

The previous day, while out exploring Venice, Hadid posted another photo to Instagram revealing that she’s on the hunt for the best gelato in the city. “On the look out for the best gelato in Venice. Let me know people. This is a serious task. Lets see what you’ve got,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, in New York on Tuesday, Bella’s older sister, Gigi, rocked an all-pink outfit with Aquazzura pink velvet platforms.

