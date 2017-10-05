Bella Hadid Basically Walked Around Paris in Her Underwear

Bella Hadid wears Commando shapewear with slingback pumps. Splash

As expected, Bella Hadid made her mark this year at Paris Fashion Week. And to close things out, the supermodel stepped out in an unforgettable head-turning look. The younger Hadid sister paired a plaid blazer with $58 black shapewear as bottoms, courtesy of Commando.

Yes, she really did that. At the same time, we’d expect nothing less from the star. Is there anything she can’t pull off?

To take her outfit to the next level, Hadid whipped out some incredible accessories to wear with her one-of-a-kind ensemble. Up top, she wore a black beret along with a matching fanny pack and styled it to the side, just like her bestie Kendall Jenner.

She continued with a pair of black slingback heels that added a level of elegance to her look. It was a bold and beautiful way to end fashion month, and now that she’ll hopefully get some time to herself, we can hardly wait to get glimpses of her off-duty style.

