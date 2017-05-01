Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Sport Midriff-Revealing Tops for Travis Scott’s Birthday

Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner step out to celebrate Travis Scott's birthday on April 30. Splash News

Last night (Sunday, April 30) Kylie Jenner and friends stepped out to help her new beau, Travis Scott celebrate his 25th birthday in New York. Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and more all showed up at Cipriani for the occasion.

The 19-year-old makeup mogul kept it casual for the rapper’s big night — dressed in cropped black leggings with lace-up heels and a black oversize jacket. As for her older sister, her look was a little more out there — as Kendall sported the Original Boob T by Never Fully Dressed, paired with a sheer cardigan, leather pants and neon green heels for the bash.

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne leaving Cipriani in NYC. Splash News

Delevingne kept under wraps with her newly shaved head covered by a black beanie, with a black hoodie over top, an black oversize coat, and black-and-white oxfords.

On the other hand, Hadid decided to show some skin for the rapper’s birthday, sporting a monochromatic, midriff- and under-boob-revealing ensemble.

Bella Hadid leaving Cipriani in NYC. Splash News

Also at the party was Baldwin, who, taking a cue from Delevingne, the Guess model looked cozy and covered up in an oversize beige hoodie with chunky black boots.

Hailey Baldwin covers up at Travis Scott’s birthday. Splash News

