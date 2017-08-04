Bella Hadid Flirts With These $1K Balenciaga Booties Before Wiping Out

Bella Hadid shopping in New York City. REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid has recently been spotted all over New York City this week. The star had a girl’s night out celebrating Renell Medrano’s birthday at Cipriani with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin on Wednesday, where she took a massive fall down steep metal stairs. Not to worry, like the supermodel that she is, Hadid recovered like an absolute pro after tripping.

On the same day, the star also couldn’t help squeeze in a solo shopping session. Come on, what’s Manhattan without its luxury stores? Instead of the glam mini black dress she wore out with her crew, Hadid donned a more casual all-black look for her shopping trip. She opted for a black Alyx rain jacket that’s now on sale for $132 and matching pants from her Chrome Hearts x Bella collection. The 20-year-old model then topped it off with an incredible pair of NikeLab Air Max 97 Mid x Riccardo Tisci Sneakers that you can get online for $214.

Interestingly enough, while wearing Nike — which she’s also an ambassador for — Hadid was eyeing beautiful brown Balenciaga boots that would go perfectly with any fall outfit. Perhaps we should all follow in her footsteps and start thinking about the upcoming season.

The suede statement shoes retail for $1,150 and we must say, it will definitely be worth the investment come the cold weather.

