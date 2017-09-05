Nike Brand Ambassador Wears See-Through Bodysuit for ‘Vogue’ Photo Shoot

Bella Hadid at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Bella Hadid is always game to rock a bold look and we’d expect nothing less from one of the world’s biggest supermodels. The star has worn everything from NSFW twists on menswear-inspired suits to supporting the sheer top trend alongside her best friend, Kendall Jenner.

Most recently, she took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself at her latest shoot for “Vogue” magazine. Hadid donned a one-of-a-kind, completely see-through glittery bodysuit, while with her legs up in the air for the spread. To abide by the ‘grams rules, the star added yellow stars over her chest.

Though she didn’t reveal what inspired her to take on such a bold look, we admire her fearlessness for doing so. It’s proof that she’s a dynamic model, who can do way more than just strut on the runway in high heels. Hadid also sported similar ‘naked’ look at the Met Gala this year.

ME&GUI FOR VOGUE❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

