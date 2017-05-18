Bella Hadid Has Major Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

View Slideshow Bella Hadid suffered a wardrobe malfunction at 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Bella Hadid’s arrival at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival was one that turned heads, including her own.

The supermodel stepped out in a strapless gown by Alexandre Vauthier that had a split from the top of the thigh down to the floor-length hem, and she revealed more than she intended when she greeted Susan Sarandon.

Bella Hadid wears Olgana Paris sandals and greets Susan Sarandon on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

While planting a kiss on the actress, Hadid’s nude underwear was exposed during the encounter, and it happened again when she turned her body for photographers to capture the back of her dress.

With all of the posing and body maneuvering, Hadid stopped and looked down at her chest before making an adjustment to the bodice of the gown — better to not suffer another exposure.

Bella Hadid wears a strapless Alexandre Vauthier dress and Olgana Paris sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Still, the look was elegant and gave her ample opportunity to show off a chic pair of Olgana Paris sandals.

She was joined by her father, Mohamed Hadid, who helped her ascend the staircase at the 70th film festival.

Click through the gallery to view the wardrobe malfunction and more images of Bella Hadid’s turn on the 2017 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

