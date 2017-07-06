Bella Hadid Poses for V Magazine in Manolo Blahnik — And Not Much Else

Bella Hadid wears Guess apparel and shoes by Manolo Blahnik for V Magazine. Courtesy of V Magazine

Bella Hadid bared her soul — and so much more on the cover of V magazine’s latest issue.

With only a Guess denim jacket covering her chest, teamed with the shorts to match, the supermodel posed in a series of nude pictorials shot by Terry Richardson that debuted today.

@VMAGAZINE BY @TERRYRICHARDSON FOR @BULGARIOFFICIAL STYLED BY FAIRY BOSS MOTHER @CARLYNECERFDEDUDZEELE #STEPHENGAN @REMIBRB #JUSTENOUGHDENIM 💎💎💎💎 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

Inside, the supermodel showcases the high-low trend wearing denim apparel by Guess and Diesel, teamed with luxury labels that completed the look, including diamonds by Bulgari and footwear by Manolo Blahnik.

In one of the images, Hadid poses in Guess Selene denim shorts ($69) with Blahnik’s silver over-the-knee boots.

Manolo Blahnik’s Fibiona satin sandals; $965. Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik

Killer and a sweet thing 🦋💎 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Some of the other styles by Manolo Blahnik featured in the shoot include a sexy Fibiona satin silver sandal ($965; available in-store) that incorporates a crystal ornament, as well as a pair of metallic gold over-the-knee boots.

On Wednesday, Hadid hit the runway in Paris for Maison Margiela’s fall ’17 presentation during Haute Couture Fashion Week where she also had on jewels and boots, but teamed the look with a sheer corset-style dress and edgy makeup.

