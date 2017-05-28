Bella Hadid, Serena Williams & Chiara Ferragni Embraced Summer Style at the Monaco Grand Prix

View Slideshow L-R: Bella Hadid, Chiara Ferragni and Serena Williams at the Monaco Grand Prix. REX Shutterstock

The Monaco Grand Prix winner yielded some vibrant moments from celebrity fans who watched Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany win the car racing competition today in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Among the famous faces in the crowd were supermodels Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow.

Winnie Harlow (left) wears booties and Bella Hadid wears nude sandals at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco. REX Shutterstock

Hadid had on a bold red satin top and matching trousers teamed with nude sandals, and her friend Harlow, who channeled bohemian style with a flowy flower print dress and whimsical booties.

Grand Prix winner Sebastian Vettel of Germany wears Puma sneakers at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco. REX Shutterstock

Some of the stars who stepped out in sandals like Hadid included Adrianna Lima, who wore a pair in silver with her white suit; Barbara Palvin teamed her black sandals with a slinky black dress.

Meanwhile Princess Charlene Wittstock wore nude sandals with a red dress when she presented the champion with his trophy. Vettel celebrated his victory wearing Puma sneakers.

Serena Williams wears black flats at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco. REX Shutterstock

Nike ambassador Serena Williams showed off her growing baby bump in a fitted multi-color mini dress that she complemented with pair of black flats that had bow detail. Designer Chiara Ferragni teamed an off-the-shoulder white top and denim shorts with white sneakers, and actor Chris Hemsworth rocked black high-tops.

Lindsey Vonn, James Marsden and other celebrity guests made appearances at the competition.

Chiara Ferragni wears sneakers at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco. REX Shutterstock

