Bella Hadid Frees the Nipple in a Nude Look Featuring Ballerina-Inspired Heels

Bella Hadid isn’t afraid to put herself out there when it comes to her style. The model is known for her iconic high-slit dresses and this summer, she rocked a head-turning barely-there bandeau top. Yesterday, when she stepped out for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show fittings in NYC, she donned a popular trend that she and her pal Kendall Jenner frequent from time to time: the Free the Nipple look.

The younger Hadid sister wore an outfit perfect for those final summer days. She slipped on a high-waisted Re/Done denim skirt, a baby blue Chanel quilted backpack, and Roberi & Fraud round-shaped sunglasses. Instead of wearing a bra, the 20-year-old took on the nude-on-nude ensemble with a blush-colored bodysuit and a pair of ballerina-inspired Dolce Vita strappy heels that complemented her plunging top perfectly. Hadid’s 3-inch heel featuring satin laces instantly elevated her look along with her luxury bag.

Considering the warm weather is about to come to an end, she has all the more reason to go all out.

Bella Hadid attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show fittings in NYC. Splash News

