Bella Hadid Went Completely Pantless in 4-Inch Heels & Dramatic Sleeves

Bella Hadid is welcoming fall with open arms. Well, sort of. The 20-year-old model was spotted out and about in NYC on Tuesday night, a few days before fashion week, wearing a half-summer and half-fall look.
She stepped out in a crisp white Solace London long-sleeve T-shirt and a gray beanie, which made up the cold-weather part of the outfit. Hadid then opted for no pants and a pair of pointy black and white gingham heels that were perfect for the last few moments of that summer breeze. Emily Ratajkowski also rocked similar shoes last month, proving these statement shoes are a sunny staple.
With New York Fashion Week in full force, we couldn’t be more excited to see what the younger Hadid sister has up her sleeve. Only time will tell!
Altuzarra canvas Davidson mules, $263; fwrd.com
