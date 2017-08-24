Bella Hadid Channels a Bumble Bee While Rocking Retro Nike Sneakers

Bella Hadid out and about in New York City on Aug. 23. Rex Shutterstock

While out and about in the Big Apple yesterday, Bella Hadid unknowingly channeled a bumble bee.

The 20-year-old supermodel donned black Off-White panel-detailed stretch-cotton shorts, which feature a yellow strip of fabric on the side, a white tank top and a yellow sweatshirt draped casually over her shoulders.

Bella Hadid spotted wearing retro Nike Air Zoom Spiridon sneakers out and about in New York on Aug. 23. REX Shutterstock

Accessorizing with simple shades, Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings and a black Chrome Hearts waist bag — the only part of Bella’s ensemble that didn’t match up to the rest were her retro Nike kicks.

Bella Hadid wearing Off-White shorts and retro Nike Air Zoom Spiridon sneakers in NYC on Aug. 23. REX Shutterstock

The Nike Air Zoom Spiridon sneakers — coming in black, green and gray — certainly stand out.

Bella Hadid’s retro Nike Air Zoom Spiridon sneakers. REX Shutterstock

