Bella Hadid Channels a Bumble Bee While Rocking Retro Nike Sneakers

While out and about in the Big Apple yesterday, Bella Hadid unknowingly channeled a bumble bee.
The 20-year-old supermodel donned black Off-White panel-detailed stretch-cotton shorts, which feature a yellow strip of fabric on the side, a white tank top and a yellow sweatshirt draped casually over her shoulders.
Accessorizing with simple shades, Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings and a black Chrome Hearts waist bag — the only part of Bella’s ensemble that didn’t match up to the rest were her retro Nike kicks.
The Nike Air Zoom Spiridon sneakers — coming in black, green and gray — certainly stand out.
