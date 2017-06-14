Bella Hadid Makes Summery Dress More Casual in Nike Cortez Sneakers

Bella Hadid dressed in head-to-toe Nike at a Nike store event in France. Splash

When she’s not strutting down the runway in sky-high heels, you can almost always catch Bella Hadid in a pair of comfortable sneakers. Since the announcement of her partnership with Nike, the supermodel has been giving the world inspiring new ways to wear the sneaker giant’s classic styles.

Hadid recently stepped out in Paris in what could serve as your go-to summer outfit. For a night out, the star kept it cool and casual in a flowing white Victoria Beckham dress. With her hair pinned up into a topknot and minimal gold jewelry, Hadid brought the look together with black and gold Nike Cortez sneakers — a much more comfortable and cool choice than heels.

It’s the perfect uniform for the warm-weather days we have ahead. The best part? It’s so effortless.

Nike Classic Cortez, $70; nike.com

