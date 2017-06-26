Bella Hadid Wears Sold-Out Nike Air Force 1s That You Can Get on eBay

Bella Hadid wears all-white look with camo sneakers. Courtesy of Instagram

It’s no secret that supermodel Bella Hadid is one of fashion’s biggest trendsetters, and in the last few days alone, she has put major styles in the spotlight for summer 2017. According to the younger Hadid sister, denim sandals and camouflage sneakers are in this season.

The star stepped out wearing Schutz denim sandals in Paris last week and then debuted a pair of camo sneakers paired with an all-white look over the weekend on Instagram. As the face of Nike, Hadid wore the athletic brand’s sold-out army green”Reflective Desert Camo” Air Force 1s — which you find on eBay for under $100.

The style first released in fall 2016 for $100.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 23, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Nike Air Force 1 Low Reflective Desert Camo sneakers, $95; eBay.com

