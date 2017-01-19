Bella Hadid Wears Her Designer Sneakers With Not-So-High-Fashion Socks

Bella Hadid in New York on Jan. 15. Splash

Bella Hadid isn’t following the rules when it comes to fashion.

The 20-year-old model shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of her pair of MM6 Maison Margiela white lug-sole sneakers worn with pizza-print socks. This comes as a surprise, especially given that the legwear of the moment among models and celebrities is fishnet hosiery layered under pants or fishnet anklets worn with sneakers, as Kendall Jenner did.

Bella Hadid shared this photo on her Instagram of her Maison Margiela sneakers and pizza-print socks. Instagram

Hadid’s kicks retail for $395 on Zappos Luxury. She apparently loved the look so much she wore it out in New York with Jenner on Wednesday night. Jenner, meanwhile, brought back her trusty Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, which we haven’t seen her wearing in quite some time.

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in New York on Jan. 18. Splash

In more serious news, while Hadid and Jenner were making their way into Hadid’s sister Gigi’s apartment, they were bombarded by a woman who was waving a Palestinian flag. No further details have emerged on the incident, but the woman was arrested.

