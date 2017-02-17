Bella Hadid Had the Best Runway Report Card at NYFW — And These Other Models Also Dominated

Bella Hadid on the runway during New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentations. REX Shutterstock.

Bella Hadid started New York Fashion Week’s fall 2017 presentations on Saturday in a big way — walking for Alexander Wang.

For the occasion — which started on day three of NYFW — she likely had a semi-exclusive deal with Wang, according to Model.com, a website that extensively tracks the ins and outs of the modeling world and their latest gigs.

Under many semi-exclusive deals, models are contracted to walk in a specific designer’s catwalk first.

Bella Hadid walks the runway at Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

It can be quite advantageous for both a model’s pocketbook, and add to her prestige, too.

“Wang has always been a show that I’ve wanted to do, just because I love Alex and it’s a really badass show to be a part of,” she told Fashionista.com of her turn on Wang’s runway.

In total, the Reebok ambassador walked 10 runways throughout NYFW, which concluded today, and among those shows she opened two, Prabal Gurung and Zadig & Voltaire, and closed one, Oscar de la Renta.

Bella Hadid walks the runway at Prabal Gurung’s New York Fashion week fall 2017 presentation. REX Sutterstock.

Opening and closing positions are not chosen by drawing the short straw. According to old school fashion tradition, the beauties who earn the spots are the considered muses of the collection.

“New collection, new muse! Zadig & Voltaire turned to @bellahadid to be its new muse for this collection. Inspiring, versatile and carefree, ambassador Bella is resolutely Zadig,” the fashion house announced on Instagram in January. Of course, she had the opening spot on Monday for the show, along with two other big moments where emotions were running high.

Bella Hadid walks the runway at Prabal Gurung’s New York Fashion week fall 2017 presentation. REX Sutterstock.

“When Prabal was about to go walk, I saw him tearing up and I just started crying because it was such a beautiful, moving show,” Bella told Fashionista.com of serving as Prabal Gurung’s opening muse.

The waterworks were flowing again for her second show that day when she closed Oscar de la Renta’s runway.

Bella Hadid walks the runway at Oscar de la Renta’s New York Fashion week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

“I also cried,” she added.“I don’t know if it’s just a very emotional week, but that show has always been something really big to me. It’s such an iconic brand and I’ve always looked up to the designers. I cried when I got the show in general, and then when I heard I was closing, I was at a loss for words.”

Bella also strutted for Anna Sui, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren and Sies Marian — 10 shows in total.

Gigi Hadid hits the runway at Jeremy Scott’s fall 2017 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Her sister Gigi only participated in one NYFW runway, at Jeremy Scott’s presentation, where she opened the show.

Here’s how the other boldface names did:

Kendall Jenner (6): Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Anna Sui, Michael Kors, Alexander Wang, La Perla

Kendall Jenner for Ralph Lauren’s 2017 February Collection presentation at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Joan Smalls (4): Michael Kors, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, La Perla

Joan Smalls walks the runway at Brandon Maxwell’s New York Fashion week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Winnie Harlow (3): Marc Jacobs, Coach and R13

Jourdan Dunn (2): Brandon Maxwell and La Perla

Naomi Campbell (1): La Perla (opening)

Hailey Baldwin (1): Zadig and Voltaire

Sofia Richie (1): Philipp Plein

Anna Cleveland (1): Jeremy Scott