Bella Hadid Tries On $800 ‘Dad’ Shoes With a Corset & Jeans That Laced All the Way Up Her Legs

Is Bella Hadid about to hop aboard the chunky dad shoe train?
From the looks of the supermodel trying on the Triple S sneaker while shopping at Balenciaga earlier, it certainly well seams that way.
Today in London — while wearing a white Orseund Iris corset top paired with jeans featuring red lacing up the side and pointy red boots — the Nike ambassador was photographed in the luxury fashion store trying on a few items, including the ultra-bulky unisex style.
While we don’t know whether Hadid took home the $795 chunky retro-style sneakers — which have been slammed as “ugly” by some Twitter users — she was also spotted vintage shopping, where she picked up a monogrammed Louis Vuitton travel briefcase.
Later that evening, the 21-year-old model —who recently walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — was seen arriving at the Tag Heuer store in a shimmering sequined red dress and black lace-up calf booties.
Hadid also rocked blunt bangs and a white coat with fur trim at the event staged by luxury Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer on on Oxford Street, where she served as the guest of honor.
